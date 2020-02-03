Top Gun: Maverick - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris!

Release Date: June 26, 2020 Top Gun: Maverick is an action drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger with screenplay written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer.

The film is the direct sequel to 1986's Top Gun and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.