Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl She had the honor of singing the National Anthem before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

But says she doesn't remember anything about her performance.

Demi Lovato, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Demi also claimed she's planning to go to Disneyland to celebrate her appearance at the Super Bowl.

She tweeted about it 10 years ago that her dream was to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at an NFL Championship Game.