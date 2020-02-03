Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s
Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl She had the honor of singing the National Anthem before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

But says she doesn't remember anything about her performance.

Demi Lovato, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Demi also claimed she's planning to go to Disneyland to celebrate her appearance at the Super Bowl.

She tweeted about it 10 years ago that her dream was to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at an NFL Championship Game.
Super Bowl Fans Are Comparing Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance to Whitney Houston's

High praise! On Sunday night, Demi Lovato kicked off the 2020 Super Bowl by treating fans to a...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Demi Lovato apparently "doesn't remember anything" from her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

