Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs’ Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win by covering the adoption fees of all available dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project.
Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fee for over 100 dogs

After his team won Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi made snow angels in the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Frank Clark gets emotional with daughter on field after Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark has an emotional moment with his daughter following...
FOX Sports - Published


Andy Reid Asked About Considering Retirement After Winning First Super Bowl

Don Bell reports.

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:35Published

Patrick Mahomes takes part in Super Bowl victory parade at Walt Disney World [Video]Patrick Mahomes takes part in Super Bowl victory parade at Walt Disney World

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes visited the &quot;Happiest Place On Earth&quot; on Monday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs&apos; victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

