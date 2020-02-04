Global  

Audi Plug In Hybrid Models 2019 - Audi A7 60 TFSI e

In electric-only mode not just free of local emissions but also efficient and sporty – Audi is consistently pursuing its electrification strategy with its comprehensive plug-in hybrid offensive.

Audi is presenting the hybrid variants of the models A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 with an electric range of more than 40 kilometers in the WLTP cycle at the Geneva Motor Show.

Thanks to different output levels, the customer has the choice between a comfort variant and a performance variant with a sporty design, depending on the model series.
