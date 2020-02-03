Global  

Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen

Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen

Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen

Disney has purchased worldwide distribution rights for the musical "Hamilton" and the film is set to be released in October 2021.

The movie will be a live capture of the original cast performing the musical.
