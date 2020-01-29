Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as Belgium reports its first case of the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Chinese tech giants are assisting in the battle against coronavirus with AI

How Chinese tech giants are assisting in the battle against coronavirus with AIThe coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China late last year, has become a global health...
The Next Web - Published

All you need to know about Coronavirus: Symptoms, cause, and precautions

The outbreak of this virus in China has triggered panic in India with several suspected cases being...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “There were a lot of us evacuating, with two or three other countries including us. Everyone’s wearing masks, and i… https://t.co/AbsfzmxbNT 11 minutes ago

FlerlageKev

Kevin Flerlage RT @tableaupublic: As of February 1st, there were over 12,000 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases around the world. In this #VOTD, @VizPilgrim takes… 18 minutes ago

EduardoSoftSkin

MrMisanthrope RT @PA: A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world https://t.co/zsHapFaTwy 39 minutes ago

PA

PA Media A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world https://t.co/zsHapFaTwy 41 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world: https://t.co/2tnrxBIlyb #NewZealand 44 minutes ago

Ssimms777

SSimms777 RT @CNN: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 20,438 as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 3,235 on the previ… 3 hours ago

AyaIchihashi

Aya Ichihashi (Stars and Stripes) @LivingOki Okinawa hasn't confirmed any cases of coronavirus but 10 infected passengers could have been outside the… https://t.co/Mo10ADuiq1 3 hours ago

ClintonSayz

Musevenist🇺🇬 In addition according to @WHO , At least 427 people have died with more than 20,000 confirmed with the #coronavirus… https://t.co/84WOydCGiw 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US [Video]11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US Six of the confirmed cases are in California, with two in Chicago and one each in Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state. The virus has spread to 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.