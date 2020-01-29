TheWatcher/ “There were a lot of us evacuating, with two or three other countries including us. Everyone’s wearing masks, and i… https://t.co/AbsfzmxbNT 11 minutes ago

Kevin Flerlage RT @tableaupublic: As of February 1st, there were over 12,000 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases around the world. In this #VOTD, @VizPilgrim takes… 18 minutes ago

MrMisanthrope RT @PA: A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world https://t.co/zsHapFaTwy 39 minutes ago

PA Media A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world https://t.co/zsHapFaTwy 41 minutes ago

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world: https://t.co/2tnrxBIlyb #NewZealand 44 minutes ago

SSimms777 RT @CNN: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 20,438 as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 3,235 on the previ… 3 hours ago

Aya Ichihashi (Stars and Stripes) @LivingOki Okinawa hasn't confirmed any cases of coronavirus but 10 infected passengers could have been outside the… https://t.co/Mo10ADuiq1 3 hours ago