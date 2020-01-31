Global  

Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

Sen.

Mitt Romney (R-UT) says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, in a break from Republican leadership.
GOP's Romney says he will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict U.S. President Donald Trump, likely the only Republican...
CTV News - Published


Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in...
Reuters - Published



Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office [Video]Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office

Utah Senator Mitt Romney voted to remove President Donald Trump from office. Romney voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The rest of the Republican Senatorial..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:24Published

Mitt Romney Says He Will Vote To Convict Trump [Video]Mitt Romney Says He Will Vote To Convict Trump

Mitt Romney spoke from the Senate floor.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:52Published

