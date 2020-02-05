Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has ended in his acquittal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's impeachment trial comes to an end with final vote

Donald Trump's impeachment trial comes to an end with final voteAfter almost three weeks, the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is ending.The 100...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SBS


Trump acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephan39156291

Stephanie RT @CNN: BREAKING: The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. He will not be removed from office http… 4 seconds ago

Kavrider

Anita Rattel #DemCastWI RT @RobertCooper58: Sen. Mitt Romney said he would vote to convict Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial over abuse of power, becomi… 6 seconds ago

David71884892

David Wexlin RT @FOX29philly: TRUMP ACQUITTED: The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as the hi… 11 seconds ago

HarryWilson54

Harry Wilson RT @HuffPostPol: In a mockery of a trial, Republicans refused to call witnesses before acquitting the president. https://t.co/rA2T1W3hN1 12 seconds ago

Joooonzy

David Jones RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: President of The United States, Donald J. Trump, ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES In Senate Impeachment Trial 12 seconds ago

skj8728

सौरभ RT @ANI: Senate acquits US President Donald Trump of obstruction of Congress, clearing him of all charges in impeachment trial: Reuters (fi… 25 seconds ago

stephan39156291

Stephanie RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. He will not be removed from off… 29 seconds ago

5151mpk

💧Maree K RT @MariettaDaviz: Breaking News: Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has just been declared Not Guilty in the impeachment tr… 37 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office [Video]President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

History was made today in Capitol Hill, the Senate voted President Trump not guilty on article I, abuse of power and not guilty on article II: obstruction of congress, Pat Kessler reports (1:55). WCCO..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published

Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.