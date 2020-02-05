Global  

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Republican Sen.

Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump'sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

