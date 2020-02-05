Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

While President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, Billy Porter delivered his LGBTQ State of the Union.

According to CNN, this is the second time Porter gives one of these speeches and this one largely featured Donald Trump.

Porter said while their “union is strong,” their responsibility as citizens has become even “more evident.” He called Trump’s presidency “one of the biggest crises of my lifetime” and said this is the year to do something about it.

The actor said: "For some of us, each day under this administration is a matter of life and death."