Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

While President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, Billy Porter delivered his LGBTQ State of the Union.

According to CNN, this is the second time Porter gives one of these speeches and this one largely featured Donald Trump.

Porter said while their “union is strong,” their responsibility as citizens has become even “more evident.” He called Trump’s presidency “one of the biggest crises of my lifetime” and said this is the year to do something about it.

The actor said: &quot;For some of us, each day under this administration is a matter of life and death.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billy Porter launches scathing attack on Donald Trump while delivering iconic ‘LGBTQ State of the Union’

In a queer alternative to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Billy Porter delivered an...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address [Video]Billy Porter Delivers Third 'State Of The LGBTQ Union' Address

While President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, Billy Porter delivered his LGBTQ State of the Union. According to CNN, this is the second time Porter gives one of these speeches and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Local Republicans and Democrats split on the State of the Union Address [Video]Local Republicans and Democrats split on the State of the Union Address

In Kern County, Republicans and Democrats had their TV&apos;s turned on for President Donald Trump&apos;s third State of the Union address.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.