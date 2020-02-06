Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:05s - Published The Hollywood star has died at the age of 103 The Hollywood star has died at the age of 103 0

