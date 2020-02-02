Global  

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office.
0
Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comNPRDeutsche WelleReuters India


Trump impeachment: looming Senate acquittal threatens to overshadow Iowa

Trump impeachment: looming Senate acquittal threatens to overshadow IowaAs a growing number of Republican senators confirmed they will vote to acquit Donald Trump at the...
WorldNews - Published


jichapin

Jules RT @mitchellvii: Romney may experience a short honeymoon period with his newly beloved in the Democrat Party, but the first time he votes w… 16 seconds ago

havefaith00_15

Faith Alfred RT @MSNBC: .@JoeNBC says Sen. Romney's vote to convict President Trump comes from a "higher calling." https://t.co/pBj4g2ehIt 29 seconds ago

StacyNeely

Stacy Ann RT @colbertlateshow: Mitt Romney is the only GOP member to stand by his oath. #LSSC https://t.co/XSurcoUeq7 https://t.co/QTzdN2iqEI 41 seconds ago

cleanwatr

cleanwatr RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump Jr. goes totally bonkers https://t.co/6kOUyRzwCE 49 seconds ago

TheInsight11

The Insight RT @BBCWorld: Backlash against 'sore loser' Mitt Romney from US Republicans after he votes to convict Trump https://t.co/pJOGlssyeO 1 minute ago

Darksider555

🇭🇷White Lantern Ivan🇸🇾🇺🇦 RT @KellyannePolls: More importantly: Mitt Romney won 206 electoral votes & is not President Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes & is Pre… 1 minute ago

FoundinNV

Virgil Caine ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RealWayneRoot: Poor, poor, bitter, jealous Mitt. What a loser. It’s all over for you. You’re an orphan now. I hope Rosie O’Donnell & he… 2 minutes ago

dundeeborn69

PHYLLIS FINNEGAN RT @williamlgensert: @StarChamberMaid Liz Sheld: Romney: Fame***hiding behind faith Fake anti-acquittal rallies Pelosi too ripped to r… 2 minutes ago


Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast [Video]Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

