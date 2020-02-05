Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals
Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,'
the inconsistencies are not likely to
significantly affect the winner's margin of lead.
But several types of errors
were discovered in the reported
results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts.
The errors include missing
data, contradictory or impossible
reporting and other types of errors.
Analysis by 'The New York Times'
reveals that the errors do not seem to
be intentional, but some are significant.
This means that due
to the slim victory margin Buttigieg
currently has over Bernie Sanders, there could be further delays
once 100 percent of the precincts
have reported their results.
97 percent of Iowa precincts
have currently reported results.
The Iowa Democratic Party
has received a great deal of criticism
due to delays and confusion related to the caucuses.
Most of the confusion has been
blamed on a vote tallying and reporting
app created by company Shadow Inc.