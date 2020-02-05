Global  

Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals

Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,' the inconsistencies are not likely to significantly affect the winner's margin of lead.

But several types of errors were discovered in the reported results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts.

The errors include missing data, contradictory or impossible reporting and other types of errors.

Analysis by 'The New York Times' reveals that the errors do not seem to be intentional, but some are significant.

This means that due to the slim victory margin Buttigieg currently has over Bernie Sanders, there could be further delays once 100 percent of the precincts have reported their results.

97 percent of Iowa precincts have currently reported results.

The Iowa Democratic Party has received a great deal of criticism due to delays and confusion related to the caucuses.

Most of the confusion has been blamed on a vote tallying and reporting app created by company Shadow Inc.
Recent related news from verified sources

Many Errors Are Evident in Iowa Caucus Results Released Wednesday

Vote counts are riddled with inconsistencies, though there is no evidence that the mistakes were...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Tech firm Shadow sought to revolutionize Democratic campaigns, stumbled in Iowa

A perfect storm of coding mishaps and human errors hamstrung Shadow’s operations at the Iowa...
Seattle Times - Published


