CULRS CEO & Founder Mahisha Dellinger Speaks On Her Hair Care Business

CULRS CEO & Founder Mahisha Dellinger Speaks On Her Hair Care Business

CULRS CEO & Founder Mahisha Dellinger Speaks On Her Hair Care Business

During the last decade, CURLS has emerged as a leader in the natural hair care industry.

Founded by Mahisha Dellinger, she singlehandedly built the demand for her organic haircare products to grow into the brand it is today.

Dellinger's desire was, and is, to create a remarkable, yet often overlooked audience.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
