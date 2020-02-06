The Trumps celebrate acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges in a free-wheeling, caustic speech on Thursday that drew on White House pomp to underscore the fact that he remained in office.

After walking down a red carpet to a standing ovation from scores of Republican lawmakers, administration officials and conservative media figures in the East Room of the White House, Trump re-aired old grievances and accused Democrats of staging a "corrupt" effort to undermine his presidency in a speech that lasted more than an hour.