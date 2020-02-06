Global  

The Trumps celebrate acquittal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
With a standing ovation from his supporters a day after the Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his family for having to go through what he said was a "phony, rotten deal."
U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges in a free-wheeling, caustic speech on Thursday that drew on White House pomp to underscore the fact that he remained in office.

After walking down a red carpet to a standing ovation from scores of Republican lawmakers, administration officials and conservative media figures in the East Room of the White House, Trump re-aired old grievances and accused Democrats of staging a "corrupt" effort to undermine his presidency in a speech that lasted more than an hour.




