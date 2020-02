MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III

SHERIFFASSUMING THE LEAD IN THEINVESTIGATION INTO THEHOMICIDE OF FLORIDA HIGHWAYPATROL TROOPER JOSEPH BULLOCK.WE LEARNED TODAY INVESTIGATORSHAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT AS*FRANKLIN REED THE THIR* A28 YEAR OLD MAN FROM PALM BAYIN BREVARD COUNTY.INVESTIGATORS SAY ON WEDNESDAYREED SHOT AND KILLED TROOPERJOSEPH BULLOCK ALONG I-95 INMARTIN COUNTY.

TROOPER BULLOCKWAS CALLED TO THE SCENE TOASSIST A DISABLED VEHICLE ..THAT'S WHEN INVESTIGATORS SAYTHE DRIVER - NOW IDENTIFIED ASREED... OPENED FIRE, KILLINGHIM.AN OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT FORTROOPER JOSEPH BULLOCK COMINGFROM OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENTCOMMUNITY.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S MERRIS BADCOCK SPOKE WITHLOCAL CHIEFS AND SHERIFFABOUT THE RIPPLING EFFECT THELOSS OF ONE CAN HAVE ON ALL.THIS BROTHERHOOD OF FIRSTRESPONDERS, WE KNOW THE PAINTHAT THAT AGENCY ISEXPERIENCING, FROM ST.

LUCIETO STUART LAW ENFORCEMENTCOMMUNITY NATIONWIDE ISHEARTBROKEN OVER A TRAGIC LOSSLIKE THIS.

LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES MOURNING THE LOSS OFA TROOPER JOSEPH BULLOCK -WHEN TROOPER BULLOCK WAS SHOTIT PUT A BULLET INTO ALL OFUS.

AGENCIES SAY DURING HISCAREER, BULLOCK WOULD SERVE ASBACKUP ON A SCENE FOR LOCALOFFICERS ALL OVER THE TREASURECOAST.

- THIS HIT PARTICULARHARD, BECAUSE TROOPER BULLOCKSERVED HIS WHOLE 19 YEARSHERE.

SO WE SAW HIM A LOT.

IHAD LUNCH WITH HIM MANY TIMESAS BIG APPLE PIZZA.

THERE ARESOME OFFICERS STUART POLICEDEPT.

WHO KNEW HIM VERY WELL.AS A MATTER OF FACT, ONE OFOUR OFFICERS IS A FORMERTROOPER, WAS TRAINED BYTROOPER BULLOCK, SO THEREVERY CLOSE CONNECTION THERE.MANY STILL REELING FROM THENEWS.

- WHEN YOU TALK ABOUTTHE TOTALITY OF THIS, WHAT TASENSELESS SENSELESS MURDER FORA GUY WHO WAS THERE ETC HELPYOU?

// - HOPE THIS IS NOTWHAT THE FUTURE OF FIRSTRESPONDERS IS.

WE NEED TOREALIZE THAT TITOLD ADAGE THAT A LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICER LEAVETHEIR HOUSE THEYTHEYTHAT NIGHT.

SINCE LOSING ONEAFFECTS THEM ALL.

IT DOESNMATTER WHAT PATCH IS ON THATUNIFORM SLEEVE WEBULLOCK WAS JUST A FEW WEEKSAWAY FROM CELEBRATING HIS 20THANNIVERSARY WITH FLORIDAHIGHWAY PATROL... THE LAWENFROCEMENT AGENCY WHERE HESPENT HIS ENTIRE CAREER.

