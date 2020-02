3 killed in plane crash LOUISIANA, AFTER CRASHING INTO ALOGGING BUSINESS THERE...JACKSON MUNICIPAL AIRPORTAUTHORITY SAYS THE PLANE, ASINGLE-ENGINE CESSNA182-T TOOK OFF AT 1:07PM, ATHAWKINSFIELD AIRPORT...JUST ABOUT AN HOUR LATER, THEJACKSONPARISH SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SAYSMONROE, LOUISIANA REGIONALAIRPORT REPORTED THEY LOST RADARCONTACT WITHTHE AIRCRAFT...OFFICIALS SAY IT CRASHED INTO ABUILDING AT THE GREER LOGGINGSHOP, INCHATHAM, LOUISIANA, AT 2:10 PMYOU'RE LOOKING AT PICTURES OFTHE SCENE OF THE CRASH, BEHINDPOLICE TAPE...ASIGNIFICAT PIECE OF THE FUSELAGEON THEGROWN NEAR THE BUILDING ITCRASHEDINTO...WE HAVE LEARNED 3 PEOPLE WERE ONBOARD...ALL KILLED IN THE CRASH,BUT WEHAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO VERIFY THEINDENTITY OFTHE VICTIMS...WE DO KNOW THE PLANE WASREGISTERED TOBCM AVIATION OF BOSSIER CITYLOUISIANA.JACKSON MUNICIPAL AVAITONAUTHORITY CEO PAUL BROWN SAYS INA STATEMENT, "WE ARE DEEPLYSADDENED FOR THE FAMILIES ANDFRIENDS IMPACTED AND PRAY FORTHEIRHEALING." JMAA ALSO SAYS IT'S COOPERATINGWITH THENATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETYBOARD, IN WHAT IS NOW AN ONGOINGINVESTIGATION IN TO THISCRASH...IN THE NEWSROOM, TROY JOHNSON,16 WAPTNEWS AT 10... NOW TO THE LATEST ON MISSISS