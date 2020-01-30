Global  

Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session.

India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI on February 8.
Kane Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India

*Hamilton:* New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two ODIs...
Mid-Day - Published

Sport24.co.za | Injured NZ pace trio ruled out of India ODIs

New Zealand will have their bowling stocks further tested after their three leading seamers were...
News24 - Published


India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss [Video]India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss

India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. India has been in a commendable form after beating New Zealand 5-0 in the previous T20I series. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer said, "everybody..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton [Video]India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton

Riding on heroics of Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:19Published

