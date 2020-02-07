Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday. Soraya Ali reports. 0

