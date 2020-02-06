Global  

Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato is set to host a new talk show for Quibi, which will explore issues such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness.
