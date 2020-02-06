Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato is set to host a new talk show for Quibi, which will explore issues such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness.

Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show on Quibi. The “Sober” singer, who recently sang the...

Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at shortform streamer Quibi. The singer and...

Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at short-form streamer Quibi. https://t.co/mfyZnvcXrL 26 minutes ago

#Anyone RT @vulture : Demi Lovato will host a Quibi chat show and talk with guests about topics that include "activism, body positivity, sex, relati… 21 minutes ago

. RT @THR : Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at short-form streamer Quibi. https://t.co/WWaCu8MvRe 17 minutes ago

Lucky Strake 0,2🌺 RT @billboard : . @ddlovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at @Quibi https://t.co/4WpWOqnmw9 4 minutes ago