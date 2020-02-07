Global  

Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump&apos;s overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution&apos;s anti-corruption &quot;emoluments&quot; clauses.

Jonah Green reports.
