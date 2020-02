Stage set for final Democratic debate before NH primary

THAT COMING UP AT 5:00 AND 6:00.LIVE IN KINGSTON.♪EMILY: THANK YOU.COMMITMENT 2020, AND IT’S CRUNCHTIME FOR DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES.SEVEN OF THEM ARE PREPARING FORA CRITICAL DEBATE TONIGHT IN AKEY BATTLEGROUND STATE.THEY’LL TAKE THE STAGE IN NEWHAMPSHIRE LINED UP IN THIS ORDERAHEAD OF THE FIRST-IN-THE NATIONPRIMARY NEXT WEEK.AND THERE’S A LOT ON THE LINEFOR CANDIDATES TONIGHT AFTER THEBOTCHED CAUCUSES IN IOWAED: NEWSCENTER 5’S BEN SIMMONEAUIS LIVE AT ST.

ANSELM COLLEGE INMANCHESTER, WHERE THE STAGE ISSET.IT IS, INDEED.THEY WILL TAKE THE STAGETONIGHT.FOUR DAYS UNTIL THE NEWHAMPSHIRE PRIMARY.THERE’S ALREADY A NEW RIVALRYBLOSSOMING BETWEEN THE TWO TOPCANDIDATES IN IOWA, PETEBUTTIGIEG AND SENATOR BERNIESANDERS.THEY’RE AMONG THE SEVENCANDIDATES TAKING THE DEBASTAGE TONIGHT HERE AT ST.

ANSELMCOLLEGE.THE CANDIDATES HELD THEIR WALKTHRUS EARLIER TODAY.CAPE--JOINING THEM ON STAGE SENATORSELIZABETH WARREN AND AMYKLOBUCHAR, FORMER VICE PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN, AND BUSINESSMANDREW YANG AND TOM STEYERAT THE CENTER OF THE STAGE BIDENWHO STILL LEADS NATIONALLY, BUTIS LOOKING TO RIGHT THE SHIPAFTER WHAT HE CALLED A GUT PUNCHIN THE IOWA CAUCUS RESULTSFOR SOME OF THE CANDIDATESSTEYER, YANG, AND KLOBUCHAR THISCOULD BE THEIR LAST DITCH EFFORTTO GARNER SUPPORT BEFORE THEPRIMARLATER THIS AFTERNOON, WE WILL BEJOINED BY OUR DEMOCRATIC ANALYSTTAKING AT A LOOK AT WHAT THESECANDIDATES NEED TO ACCOMPLISH,AND THE IMPACT SOME MIGHT HAVEON THE DEBATE STAGE TONIGHT ANDPRIMARY RESULTS ON TUESDAY.IT BEGINS AT 8:00 ON CHANNELFIVE AND IS SPONSORED BY ABCNEWS, WMU ARE, AND APPLE NEWS.