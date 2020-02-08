Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News

Amid voting in the national capital, vitriol continues to flow between leaders in this bitterly fought election for the Delhi throne.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari, in a rather crude remark, said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had defiled Lord Hanuman when he went to offer prayers at a a Hanuman temple in CP on Friday.

Kejriwal replied with a dignified 'God bless everyone' #DelhiAssembly2020 #DelhiElection #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli.