Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Dern > Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern scooped the "best birthday present ever" at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20) when she won the Actress in a Supporting Role prize.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern Is Celebrating Her Birthday at the 2020 Oscars!

It's a big night for Laura Dern, in more ways than one! Yes, the Marriage Story actress is nominated...
E! Online - Published

Laura Dern kicks off early birthday celebration on Oscars red carpet

Laura Dern kicked off early birthday celebrations as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet with her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

griffinhaught

Bong Joon ho Supremacist @emtothea Emily you share a birthday with Laura Dern what a gift that is for you 57 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars #LauraDern #Oscars https://t.co/fAXRqhct9o 1 hour ago

muzzeltov

Justin Muzzi (he/him/his) RT @rahulk013: Laura Dern and I are birthday twins, so her winning the Oscar was the best birthday gift I could have asked for https://t.co… 1 hour ago

rahulk013

Rahul Kothari Laura Dern and I are birthday twins, so her winning the Oscar was the best birthday gift I could have asked for https://t.co/6LBqEX1eak 1 hour ago

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Oscars 2020 Candid Moments: Laura Dern Gets Best Birthday Gift Ever a Day Ahead at Academy Awards https://t.co/gc3AcFDfh7 1 hour ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez Oscars 2020 Candid Moments: Laura Dern Gets Best Birthday Gift Ever a Day Ahead at Academy Awards https://t.co/ri0xckq0j9 1 hour ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia Oscars 2020 Candid Moments: Laura Dern Gets Best Birthday Gift Ever a Day Ahead at Academy Awards https://t.co/4zdpXFcSns 1 hour ago

smith0000121

James Smith Oscars 2020 Candid Moments: Laura Dern Gets Best Birthday Gift Ever a Day Ahead at Academy Awards https://t.co/BxR0fab9vp 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:03Published

Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about Supporting Actress in MARRIAGE STORY. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.