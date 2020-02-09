Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars Laura Dern scooped the "best birthday present ever" at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20) when she won the Actress in a Supporting Role prize.

