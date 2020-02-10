Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Film > 'The Two Popes' Star Jonathan Pryce On His First Oscars, Film’s Positive Reception | Oscars 2020

'The Two Popes' Star Jonathan Pryce On His First Oscars, Film’s Positive Reception | Oscars 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
'The Two Popes' Star Jonathan Pryce On His First Oscars, Film’s Positive Reception | Oscars 2020Pryce appeared on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArlenesCostumes

Arlene's Costumes Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix on his first #Oscar win for Best Actor for his performance in #Joker. The star… https://t.co/JiMrgjd9Dw 54 minutes ago

TeeBiswas

Taniya Biswas RT @BBCNewsEnts: Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce says he’s looking forward to seeing his former Brazil co-star Robert De Niro later on #Oscar… 6 hours ago

BBCNewsEnts

BBC News Entertainment Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce says he’s looking forward to seeing his former Brazil co-star Robert De Niro later on… https://t.co/XUaBS2Plow 6 hours ago

ostrichson

Cezary Jan Strusiewicz @MenezesCracked "The Two Popes wasn't the movie for me, so no Jonathan Pryce." These are the people giving away Os… https://t.co/EFLoSjYla0 7 hours ago

sagaftraFOUND

SAG-AFTRA Foundation RT @ScottFeinberg: Got to spend 90 minutes chatting with Jonathan Pryce, the star of my favorite film of 2019, THE TWO POPES, at the ⁦@saga… 2 days ago

ScottFeinberg

Scott Feinberg Got to spend 90 minutes chatting with Jonathan Pryce, the star of my favorite film of 2019, THE TWO POPES, at the ⁦… https://t.co/USAbvqqxT0 2 days ago

pcsendashonga

Pierre Canisius Sendashonga Cyusa📚 RT @APEntertainment: Saoirse Ronan says it “means so much” to represent #LittleWomen with her #BAFTAs best actress nomination. She and “Two… 6 days ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment Saoirse Ronan says it “means so much” to represent #LittleWomen with her #BAFTAs best actress nomination. She and “… https://t.co/qdhsBCj0Ug 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News [Video]Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News

"Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," director Bong said while accepting his first-ever Oscar.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.