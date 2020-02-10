'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Production Design Team Discusses Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

Production designer Barbara Ling and set decorator Nancy Haigh won the Oscar for best production design.



Tweets about this körpə yoda RT @MillerStream: A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptan… 3 seconds ago worf Watching Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and wondering- when was the last time Brad Pitt smoked a joint? 3 seconds ago Mlw ⁷ RT @Fandango: Every feature film that won at the #Oscars Parasite — 4 wins 1917 — 3 wins Ford v Ferrari — 2 Joker — 2 Once Upon a Time in… 6 seconds ago Lauren Jane Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: https://t.co/J8LKB2QyCd 18 seconds ago Greg Talbott Now...I’m on record saying I’m happy for a Parasite win, and film lovers will never be upset that this happened ton… https://t.co/oT2wUKM8Q3 26 seconds ago Fathi Zulkefli RT @XavierNaxa: Senarai Pemenang Anugerah Oscar Best picture Parasite Best actress Renee Zellweger – Judy Best actor Joaquin Phoenix – J… 29 seconds ago Nicole York🌻🌼🐝🌅 Brad Pitt is the latest example of an actor winning his #Oscar for the wrong movie. He could have played that role… https://t.co/o1gcN11Rdz 33 seconds ago Garth RT @IndieWire: #Oscars: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for #OnceUponATimeInHollywood: https://t.co/bbMoqATutF https://t.co/I6uWVzCJnT 39 seconds ago