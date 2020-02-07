Global  

Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan

Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan

Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan

A Crystal River, Florida couple, is among the Americans under quarantine in Japan onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the Japanese government tests everyone on board for the novel coronavirus.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2Sa857I
EricGdelRosario

Eric G del Rosario ABC Action News: Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan.… https://t.co/W3BqeRbpVh 16 minutes ago

samanthamulhol7

samantha mulholland RT @sfk3226: @PrincessCruises It's obviously not optimally safe to quarantine everyone on a confined ship with potential unknown super spre… 1 day ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined in Japan https://t.co/opsm5m5XlC 1 day ago

sfk3226

Independent-Whistleblowers/Patriots Are my heroes @PrincessCruises It's obviously not optimally safe to quarantine everyone on a confined ship with potential unknown… https://t.co/6veGCFPOwr 1 day ago

McKennaKingTV

McKenna King FLORIDA COUPLE QUARANTINED | “What are our chances of getting out of here alive?” The Courters are quarantined on… https://t.co/q21QUYgiIZ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus [Video]Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

More than 60 passengers aboard the ship, including three Americans, have tested positive for the virus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

