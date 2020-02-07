Get a Free Burger King Whopper This Valentine's Day With a Photo of Your Ex

Get a Free Burger King Whopper This Valentine's Day With a Photo of Your Ex According to the promotion, a printed photo must be provided.

Once you put the picture in Burger King's "breakup box," the chain says it will be destroyed.

The stunt is part of a marketing campaign with DCEU's 'Birds of Prey.'

There are heartbroken people all across America on Valentine's Day, but Burger King's deal is unfortunately only available in four major U.S. cities.

In New York City, letters or clothing will land you a free sandwich.

The offer is also available in Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.