Get a Free Burger King Whopper This Valentine's Day With a Photo of Your Ex
printed photo must be provided.
Once you put the picture in
Burger King's "breakup box,"
the chain says it will be destroyed.
The stunt is part of a marketing campaign with
DCEU's 'Birds of Prey.'
There are heartbroken people
all across America on Valentine's Day, but Burger King's deal is unfortunately only available in four major U.S. cities.
In New York City, letters or clothing
will land you a free sandwich.
The offer is also available in
Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.