Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy'

Taika Waititi wrote and directed the Oscar award-winning movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' set in Nazi Germany.

He also stars as an imaginary Adolf Hitler who the main character talks to.

According to Business Insider, it took almost five years to get the script greenlit by Fox Searchlight.

Waititi said the first draft of the script was more dramatic and didn't include the Hitler character.

However, Waititi says Fox insisted that its backing was conditional on him playing the Hitler character.