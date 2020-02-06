Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

After giving Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F.

Roses, Bachelor Peter Weber has one more rose -- and one more Hometown Date -- to hand out.

Will it be Hannah Ann or Kelley?

See which woman gets a Hometown Date, and which woman goes home.

From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Peter Makes His Decision: Hannah Ann or Kelley?

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

C_Kowalski727

Colleen Kowalski Peter makes yet another trash decision about his love life when Hannah Ann and Kelley are right there #TheBachelor https://t.co/YIbI8ylbYe 5 hours ago

_kristinnuhhh

no se @KayzinRae I agree, but also I feel like Peter might not be ready either. He seems super unsure of every decision… https://t.co/nTRjItmKZD 5 days ago

gab_accorsi

gab Every terrible decision Peter makes solidifies the fact that him and Hannah Brown are currently together 5 days ago

Hannah_Jimbo

Hannah 🗣🗣🗣 Peter makes the decision to give roses, cancel parties etc. so if you have an issue about it talk to him #TheBachelor 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates [Video]Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

In Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. -- to meet their families. But Peter finds resistance and drama..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:40Published

Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode [Video]Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are here for more twists and turns. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) recap all the chaos with an extra episode on this..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 06:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.