Even As She Faces Defeat In NH Warren Plays Her Game

Elizabeth Warren is facing a humiliating loss in the New Hampshire primary.

The Massachusetts senator is was polling in first/second place in New Hampshire.

However, on the day of the primary, Warren is polling in forth/fifth place.

If Warren does not do better than 2nd or 3rd her campaign will start to fall apart.

Money will dry up and the big story will be 'Why Is Elizabeth Warren failing?'

If Warren fails it will almost a guarantee that the Democratic nominee will be a white male.
