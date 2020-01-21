Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kim Kardashian praises Trump criminal justice reforms

Kim Kardashian praises Trump criminal justice reforms

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian praises Trump criminal justice reformsKim Kardashian praises Trump criminal justice reforms
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spoutsmith

scout finch Kim Kardashian Explains Her Thoughts on Trump's Criminal Justice Reform https://t.co/ejcjIf5mbV 10 hours ago

suziew411_susan

Suzie Wojtkiewicz RT @eb454: Even celebrities have to acknowledge the work Trump has done on the criminal justice reform front. https://t.co/fMnprBOg6x 15 hours ago

eb454

Beth Baumann Even celebrities have to acknowledge the work Trump has done on the criminal justice reform front. https://t.co/fMnprBOg6x 17 hours ago

moose663

moose66❌ WATCH: Kim Kardashian Praises President Trump's Criminal Justice Reform Efforts https://t.co/Ke874uWi5G 18 hours ago

LoriBlaney

Proud Deplorable RT @American1299: WATCH: Kim Kardashian Praises President Trump's Criminal Justice Reform Efforts: https://t.co/zMoeH6mEha 18 hours ago

American1299

Unashamed Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️ WATCH: Kim Kardashian Praises President Trump's Criminal Justice Reform Efforts: https://t.co/zMoeH6mEha 19 hours ago

JSEIFERT10

J. SEIFERT Kim Kardashian Explains Her Thoughts on Trump's Criminal Justice Reform https://t.co/Z2VRCODjrW 20 hours ago

NikicNiki

niki coates Kim Kardashian Explains Her Thoughts on Trump's Criminal Justice Reform https://t.co/Iq5UNiw1vF 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump Touts Criminal Justice Reform In Super Bowl Ad

President Donald Trump commuted Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence, and used it in a Super Bowl ad in his bid for the 2020 election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:08Published

Kim Kardashian's prison advocacy is getting it's own documentary [Video]Kim Kardashian's prison advocacy is getting it's own documentary

Kim K's prison reform work will be the subject of an upcoming documentary on the Oxygen network

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.