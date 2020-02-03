|
Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip
|
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.
|
|
|
|
