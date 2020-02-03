Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this