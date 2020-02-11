Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know about The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson

What you need to know about The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
What you need to know about The Rock’s daughter, Simone JohnsonSimone Johnson is following in her family footsteps as a professional wrestler
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Rock's daughter Simone joins WWE

Simone Johnson signed a wrestling contract with WWE to follow in the footsteps of not only her...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldE! Online


'Dreams ain't just for dreamers': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson congratulates daughter Simone for signing contract with WWE

Following her father's footsteps, 18-year-old Simone Johnson has officially signed a WWE contract.
DNA - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lenaj_

Lena RT @aquarina: Dear Aquarius girl, there’s no prediction for today. you pretty much know what you need to do. there’s angels and favor hover… 9 seconds ago

therealtonyleo

Leo, but older Well, Nuke's scared because his eyelids are jammed and his old man's here....We need a live rooster to take the cur… https://t.co/QR1yEerkz7 16 seconds ago

skye66985497

skye 🏳️‍🌈💪🙏 xx RT @XRVancouverBC: #Breaking: CN shutting major part of rail network What you need to know about the Wet'suwet'en protests, arrests https… 28 seconds ago

FeedWestchester

Feeding Westchester It's Valentine's Day week and who doesn’t need a little DATING advice? Food dating that is! Expiration date, sell-b… https://t.co/lMCvpzgU0B 34 seconds ago

CBTheGrenade

CB Gold 2K20 @Brandon_Nocaute I’m about to finish Oz and was curious if The Wire was awesome. Was thinking that for my next bing… https://t.co/5ntGildnzq 54 seconds ago

BLUNTFRANKHACKS

BLUNT_AND_FRANK RT @Debralyn1130: @TrumpsGAGirl @lori_tech @SenatorLoeffler I’m in her GA district & she’s running 1 ad & doesn’t say a word about what she… 1 minute ago

aboutness

Tina Gross RT @SahanJournal: What you need to know about Trump's plan to deport thousands of Hmong and Lao immigrants. https://t.co/ePz9cRlugg by @Rih… 2 minutes ago

NewFly_G

NewFlyg RT @TheFliestPlane: She's a liar and a coward. How you gonna say you don't know what video he talking about then turn around and say we nee… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Simone, to Follow in Father’s WWE Footsteps [Video]Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Simone, to Follow in Father’s WWE Footsteps

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter, Simone, to Follow in Father’s WWE Footsteps Simone Johnson was recently unveiled to be the newest trainee at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE [Video]Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.