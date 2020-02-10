Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult

10, the Visual Effects Society released a statement directed at the Academy, expressing their disappointment in the Oscars’ use of visual effects work as a “punchline.” Their statement is in reference to James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who appeared on stage in cat costumes to present the award for best visual effects.

During the presentation, the two quipped that “nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.” The comment was a backhanded insult directed at the movie ‘Cats,’ which came under heavy criticism for what people consider lousy visual effects.

The Visual Effects Society, comprised of more than 4,000 members, said making VFX artists the “scapegoat” of the night ultimately “demeaned” the work of VFX artists everywhere.

Visual Effects Society, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’ They went on to say that VFX artists “deserve respect” and even fired back at the other creatives involved in ‘Cats.’ Visual Effects Society, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’