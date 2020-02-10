Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult

Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult

Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult

Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult On Feb.

10, the Visual Effects Society released a statement directed at the Academy, expressing their disappointment in the Oscars’ use of visual effects work as a “punchline.” Their statement is in reference to James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who appeared on stage in cat costumes to present the award for best visual effects.

During the presentation, the two quipped that “nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.” The comment was a backhanded insult directed at the movie ‘Cats,’ which came under heavy criticism for what people consider lousy visual effects.

The Visual Effects Society, comprised of more than 4,000 members, said making VFX artists the “scapegoat” of the night ultimately “demeaned” the work of VFX artists everywhere.

Visual Effects Society, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’ They went on to say that VFX artists “deserve respect” and even fired back at the other creatives involved in ‘Cats.’ Visual Effects Society, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

James Corden and Rebel Wilson Dressed as Cats [Video]James Corden and Rebel Wilson Dressed as Cats

Comedic actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both stars of the recent CATS, come out on the Oscars 2020 stage to talk about the importance of Visual Effects. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.