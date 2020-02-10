Visual Effects Society Fire Back at Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult
Visual Effects Society Fire Back at
Oscars’ Backhanded ‘Cats’ Insult On Feb.
10, the Visual Effects Society released a statement
directed at the Academy, expressing their disappointment in
the Oscars’ use of visual effects work as a “punchline.” Their statement is in reference to James Corden
and Rebel Wilson, who appeared on stage in cat
costumes to present the award for best visual effects.
During the presentation, the
two quipped that “nobody more
than us understands the importance
of good visual effects.” The comment was a backhanded insult directed
at the movie ‘Cats,’ which came under heavy criticism
for what people consider lousy visual effects.
The Visual Effects Society, comprised of more than 4,000 members, said making VFX artists the “scapegoat” of the night ultimately “demeaned” the work of VFX artists everywhere.
Visual Effects Society, via
‘Hollywood Reporter’ They went on to say that VFX
artists “deserve respect” and
even fired back at the other
