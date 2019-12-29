Global  

Who was Daddy Bruce Randolph? Remembering Denver's 'unofficial' mayor

Who was Daddy Bruce Randolph? Remembering Denver's 'unofficial' mayor

Who was Daddy Bruce Randolph? Remembering Denver's 'unofficial' mayor

Throughout Denver, the name Bruce Randolph can be found on a school, a street, and a large annual event that helps feed those in need during the holiday season.

But outside of what is named after him, who was Bruce Randolph or, as he was better known, Daddy Bruce?
Who was Daddy Bruce Randolph? Remembering Denver's 'unofficial' mayor

Brian: 6:43 IS YOUR TIME.DENVER'S CELEBRATION OF BLACK 3HISTORY MONTH, A STORY OF ACOLORADO LEGEND.Molly: WE SHARED THE STORY OFBLACK PIT MASTERS AND BARBECUE,AND THIS WEEK A MAN'S WHOSEBARBECUE RESTAURANT SERVED AS ALAUNCHING PAD TO HELP FEEDHUNGRY CUSTOMERS AND THOUSANDSIN NEED IN DENVER.Brian: THE STORY OF DADDY BRUCERANDOLPH.




