Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

During the interview, Wade described the moment Zaya, formerly Zion, decided she wanted to live her “truth.” Dwyane Wade, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' The 38-year-old retired NBA All-Star said it was his “job” as a parent to support his child no matter what, even if it involves “sexuality.” Dwyane Wade, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' He said that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have sought help from the ‘Pose’ cast in order to learn about the LGBTQ community.

Dwyane Wade, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Union also shared a message of support for her daughter, posting a clip of Wade and Zaya to Twitter.

Gabrielle Union, via Twitter
