Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News
KEJRIWAL TO RETAIN OLD CABINET: SOURCES, SC: ALL PARTIES MUST UPLOAD DETAILS OF CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST CANDIDATES, SEVERE CONSEQUENCES: US SENATORS ON KASHMIR BEFORE TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT, GARGI COLLEGE SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: 10 ARRESTED, JAISHANKAR: NEHRU DIDN'T WANT PATEL IN HIS CABINET IN 1947, 2 INDIANS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ON SHIP QUARANTINED OFF JAPAN
After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath..
After BJP loss, Manoj Tiwari offers to quit; Arvind Kejriwal elected as leader of legislative party, oath on 16th Feb; PC Chacko blames Sheila Dikshit for Congress 'downfall;' Sharmistha Mukherjee asks..