Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:58s - Published Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News EXPLOSION AT LUCKNOW COURT: 2 LAWYERS INJURED & 3 CRUDE BOMBS RECOVERED, CHAOS IN UP ASSEMBLY: OPPOSITION LEADERS CARRY CYLINDERS ON THEIR BACK, NIRBHAYA CASE: SC DEFERS HEARING ON SEPARATE HANGINGS, JAMMU AND KASHMIR PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS IN MARCH EVEN AS POLITICIANS REMAIN IN DETENTION, SC: ALL PARTIES MUST UPLOAD DETAILS OF CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST CANDIDATES, SEVERE CONSEQUENCES: US SENATORS ON KASHMIR BEFORE TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT and other news