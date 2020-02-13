Global  

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.
Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sacked

Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sackedBoris Johnson has carried out his second reshuffle
Wales Online - Published

Theresa Villiers: Boris Johnson axes environment secretary in post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle

Environment secretary Theresa Villiers has been sacked from the cabinet to "make way for someone new"...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHull Daily MailDaily RecordBBC News



Prime minister appoints new ministers to cabinet [Video]Prime minister appoints new ministers to cabinet

Suella Braverman, George Eustice, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Stephen Barclay have all become cabinet ministers in Boris Johnson’s latest reshuffle. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

