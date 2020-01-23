'Aladdin' Sequel Reportedly in the Works

Offers for the movie's main cast to return won't be made until a script is finished.

'Variety' adds that producers are hoping Mena Massoud will come back as the titular character, as well as Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith as the genie.

It is also not yet known if Guy Ritchie will return to the director's chair.

The sequel will be released in theaters and not held exclusively to Disney+.

'Aladdin,' which was released in May 2019, grossed over $1 billion worldwide.