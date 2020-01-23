'Aladdin' Sequel Reportedly in the Works
Reportedly in the Works According to 'Variety,' sources say the film is in its early stages.
Offers for the movie's main cast to return
won't be made until a script is finished.
'Variety' adds that producers are hoping Mena Massoud will come back as the titular character, as well as Naomi Scott,
who played Princess Jasmine,
and Will Smith as the genie.
It is also not yet known if
Guy Ritchie will return
to the director's chair.
The sequel will be
released in theaters and
not held exclusively to Disney+.
'Aladdin,' which was released in May 2019,
grossed over $1 billion worldwide.