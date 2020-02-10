Global  

Wisconsin farmer on Oscars speech from actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Wisconsin farmer on Oscars speech from actor Joaquin Phoenix.Wisconsin farmer reacts to the Oscars speech by actor Joaquin Phoenix.
Hildur Guðnadóttir's Oscar Win Is Richly Deserved

Hildur Guðnadóttir's Oscar Win Is Richly DeservedThe Iceland composer scored Joker... *Joker* was one of the big winners at the Oscars ceremony...
Clash - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hollywood actor takes on dairy farms [Video]Hollywood actor takes on dairy farms

Wisconsin farmers react to the Oscars speech from actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:47Published

Must-See Moments From The 2020 Oscars [Video]Must-See Moments From The 2020 Oscars

From Brad Pitt’s big Oscar win to Joaquin Phoenix’s emotional acceptance speech, we’re breaking down all of the must-see moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:26Published

