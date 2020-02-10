Wisconsin farmer on Oscars speech from actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The Iceland composer scored Joker... *Joker* was one of the big winners at the Oscars ceremony...



Tweets about this David Rahe RT @skporter: Dairy farmer invites Joaquin Phoenix 'on the farm' after Oscars acceptance speech https://t.co/ZvoRoEkyS2 22 hours ago News 96.5 (WDBO) Wisconsin dairy farmer invites Joaquin Phoenix to see life ‘on the farm’ after Oscars speech -… https://t.co/VW3cAK9ApJ 1 day ago Bette Anderson Wisconsin dairy farmer invites Joaquin Phoenix to farm after Oscars speech https://t.co/xCvpTxiYaj 1 day ago Tom Fitzhugh RT @Chris_1791: 'We help feed the world': Wisconsin dairy farmer slams Joaquin Phoenix's anti-dairy Oscar speech https://t.co/ItZAxLlqQT #N… 2 days ago Chris 🇺🇸 'We help feed the world': Wisconsin dairy farmer slams Joaquin Phoenix's anti-dairy Oscar speech… https://t.co/sUB3RcmHkS 2 days ago Stephanie Porter Dairy farmer invites Joaquin Phoenix 'on the farm' after Oscars acceptance speech https://t.co/ZvoRoEkyS2 2 days ago Joan 'C’mon out': Wisconsin farmer invites Joaquin Phoenix on the farm after Oscars acceptance speech https://t.co/mkPBPEspO1 2 days ago KNat Probably not a good idea to take on the Wisconsin dairy farmers- they are smart, tough and wise. Wisconsin dairy… https://t.co/iZLMxNfU0P 2 days ago