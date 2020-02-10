China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus

Global  

China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian criticized on Friday (February 14) Donald Trump administration’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking at a news conference in Cape Town, Lin Songtian said "Only 27 Americans" have been infected by the virus "with only two of them dying."




