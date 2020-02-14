Global  

Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid'

Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid'

Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid'

Norwegian makeup artist Stephanie transforms herself into Ariel from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" before recreating her favourite scenes.
Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid'

Norwegian makeup artist Stephanie transforms herself into Ariel from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" before recreating her favourite scenes.

With Disney announcing "The Little Mermaid" live-action, Stephanie was inspired to recreate some of her favourite scenes from the original 1989 animated movie.

"I recreated screen accurate scenes from 'The Little Mermaid' and played Ariel in this mini-movie inspired by my favourite Disney movie, it was self-funded and took me about three months to do, so took a lot of time and effort but was so much fun to make!" she told Newsflare.




