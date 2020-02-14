Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tree balances precariously after being uprooted during the lead up to Storm Dennis

Tree balances precariously after being uprooted during the lead up to Storm Dennis

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:19s - Published < > Embed
Tree balances precariously after being uprooted during the lead up to Storm Dennis

Tree balances precariously after being uprooted during the lead up to Storm Dennis

As storms batter the UK relentlessly this home had a lucky escape in the lead up to Storm Dennis after a tree in the back garden was uprooted by heavy winds and ended up against the house.

Footage from February 13 shows the tree severely lifted from the ground and leaning against the side of the house.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was sat with my mum at her house when all of a sudden we heard a loud crash, we both jumped up to see what the noise was and discovered that the tree outside of her living room window had been uprooted and had fallen against the house.

"In the process of doing so, it had knocked several roof tiles off and breaking away bricks from the side of the house.

"The way the tree was leaning was really close to my mums house, so much so we thought that if the wind continued to blow as strong as it was that it would only be a matter of time before the tree fell and there was a good chance it was heading right for my mums living room window.

"Tree branches and roof tiles continued to fall throughout the day and night.

"Although the tree had moved more luckily it never fell and it was safely cut down by lunchtime the next day."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother Upset after Not Being Notified of Daughter's Nurse Vi [Video]Mother Upset after Not Being Notified of Daughter's Nurse Vi

Parents can request the school administration to contact them during any nurse visit their child makes.

Credit: KRGVPublished

Bear that climbed tree in downtown Roanoke released to wild [Video]Bear that climbed tree in downtown Roanoke released to wild

After being medically cleared, the bear was released back into the wild on Tuesday morning.

Credit: WDBJPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.