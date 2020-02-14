Tree balances precariously after being uprooted during the lead up to Storm Dennis

As storms batter the UK relentlessly this home had a lucky escape in the lead up to Storm Dennis after a tree in the back garden was uprooted by heavy winds and ended up against the house.

Footage from February 13 shows the tree severely lifted from the ground and leaning against the side of the house.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was sat with my mum at her house when all of a sudden we heard a loud crash, we both jumped up to see what the noise was and discovered that the tree outside of her living room window had been uprooted and had fallen against the house.

"In the process of doing so, it had knocked several roof tiles off and breaking away bricks from the side of the house.

"The way the tree was leaning was really close to my mums house, so much so we thought that if the wind continued to blow as strong as it was that it would only be a matter of time before the tree fell and there was a good chance it was heading right for my mums living room window.

"Tree branches and roof tiles continued to fall throughout the day and night.

"Although the tree had moved more luckily it never fell and it was safely cut down by lunchtime the next day."