Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.
Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sacked

Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sacked
Boris Johnson has carried out his second reshuffle
Wales Online

UK cabinet meets for first time since reshuffle

Boris Johnson sets priorities for his top team, following Sajid Javid's shock resignation.
BBC News


Cabinet ministers depart Downing Street after first meeting

Cabinet ministers depart 10 Downing Street after Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet, following a reshuffle. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

ODN

What We Learned From Boris Johnson's Cabinet Reshuffle

Boris Johnson’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle has taken place, two months after the Conservatives won a resounding victory. But what does the reshuffle tell us about how Boris Johnson is looking to..

HuffPost UK STUDIO

