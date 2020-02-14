Coronavirus: PHE confident in capacity to carry out tests

As the number of people being tested for the coronavirus increases, Public Health England are confident that they have the capacity to do “however many tests that they need to”.

In the UK, nine people have been identified with the virus, the latest being a woman from China who took an Uber to A&E after she developed symptoms. Report by Patelr.

