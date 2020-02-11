Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Kelsey's mom says Kelsey doesn't get to this point in a relationship very often because it's hard for Kelsey to be this vulnerable.

She tells Peter to tread lightly -- and to not break her little girl's heart.

Kelsey knows Peter has strong feelings...but she doesn't know exactly how strong, and fears a broken heart at the end of all this.

From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Are the Epitome of Young Love in I Still Believe Clip [Video]Exclusive: KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Are the Epitome of Young Love in I Still Believe Clip

We're already swooning over KJ Apa and Britt Robertson's love story in I Still Believe. The upcoming film tells the real-life story of singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (Apa) and his first wife, Melissa..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:41Published

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates [Video]Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

In Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. -- to meet their families. But Peter finds resistance and drama..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.