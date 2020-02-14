Global  

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

Manchester City hit back saying the case was "initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA".View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

JUST IN: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

The English Premier League side , Manchester City, have also been fined £24.9 million for "serious...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •euronewsDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesFOX SportsBBC SportIndependentNew Zealand HeraldSydney Morning HeraldBBC NewsUSATODAY.comFT.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

