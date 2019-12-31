A Valley wife donated her kidney to her husband 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:45s - Published A Valley wife donated her kidney to her husband A Valley couple will celebrate an extra special Valentine's Day this year after a wife donated a life changing kidney to her husband of nearly 50 years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A Valley wife donated her kidney to her husband USED TELEMARKETING FOR MEDICAIDRECIPIENTS.Fay: TODAY IS ABOUT ROSES ANDCANDY AND HEARTFELT MESSAGES.FOR A VALLEY COUPLE IT'S AN EVENBERT VALENTINE'S DAY AFTER AKIDNEY TRANSPLANT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Perfect Match: Husband Donates Kidney To Wife Of 51 Years A husband recently donated a kidney to his wife of fifty-one years. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:35Published on December 31, 2019